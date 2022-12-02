10 Talking Tom Time Rush tips & tricks you need to know

Preferred Partner Feature

The new endless runner game from Talking Tom & Friends is here!

In Talking Tom Time Rush, Talking Tom and his friends have an amazing Magic Gate that lets them instantly travel to fantastic worlds of adventure. Being the absolute rascal that he is, Roy Rakoon tried to spoil the fun by stealing the crystals that power the Magic Gate, so now Tom and his friends have to chase him across the universe to get the crystals back. And the other Rakoonz will do anything they can to stop them!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Talking Tom Time Rush!