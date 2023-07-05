Tales of Dragon, X-Legend Entertainment's latest MMORPG, releases open beta on mobile

X-Legend Entertainment has just kicked off the open beta for its latest project, Tales of Dragon. It is a fantasy MMORPG for Android and iOS devices, set in a wonderous world populated by mighty dragons. Players will find themselves on a massive map filled with ancient secrets. The ultimate goal is to become the next legendary dragon slayer.

Tales of Dragon is similar to other MMORPGs with a variety of distinctive classes to select. Players can choose from a melee Warrior, magical Mage, offensive Priest, or a long-range Archer. One good thing is that players won’t be stuck with the rest of their choice for the rest of the game as they can freely switch whenever they please. The fluid system ensures that equipment automatically scales without the need to start over.

The strength of the characters is further enhanced by the addition of four elemental spirits – Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth. They give players an edge in battle, offering unique skill effects such as bleeding, critical damage, health, and shield. On top of that, elemental resonance also kicks in on meeting certain conditions.

Gameplay-wise, Tales of Dragon will feature an exhilarating combat system alongside numerous game modes to participate in. Players will be able to take part in guild battles with friends, challenge others in PvP matches, and even fight powerful bosses scattered throughout the world. Further, there’s a sprawling wilderness to explore, as well as competitive tournaments and cross-server wars.

Complementing all this are visually breathtaking visuals and a captivating soundtrack that makes the entire experience much more immersive. Detailed scene interactions and flawless motion effects deliver the perfect adventure story for players.

If you're interested in checking out Tales of Dragons’ open beta, download the game by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.