Fortnite's Summer Escape event is the perfect way to beat the heat this season

The dog days are back and so are the Summer Escape challenges in Fortnite. Every year, Epic Games hosts a summertime event in the popular battle royale, featuring numerous quests to beat the heat and even more rewards to earn. Missions will unlock progressively and will be available until July 18th, with most of the festivities at the Sunswoon Lagoon POI, which will close once Summer Escape ends.

It can get pretty hot during the summer and loopers in Fortnite can definitely feel the heat. To combat this, Epic has brought back tasty treats like the Frozen Ice Cream Cone as well as Lil Whip’s Special Serve. Plus, the Firework Flare Gun gets unvaulted, taking the place of the regular one.

Summer Escape Quests

The Quench (July 4th to 7th) – Nanners Wrap

Lagoon Party (July 8th to 11th) – Treezy Back Bling

Make an Entrance (July 12th to 16th) – Blossom Drop Contrail

The event’s questline has been divided into three segments, each releasing a few days after its predecessor. All of them award bucketloads of XP on completion alongside a cosmetic item.

In addition, players completing specific numbers of Summer Escape Quests will also unlock the Wild Fronds Back Bling, Bugsy Glider, Toasted Coconut Emote, and the Lagoon Escape Loading Screen.

Summer Cosmetics

Summer Escape can’t be complete without new cosmetics. A few old ones will return along with the new Opal and Chaos Explorer skins. Battle Pass holders can additionally get their hands on the Purradise Meowscles outfit which will become available beginning July 6th, until the end of the season.

Epic hasn’t forgotten about Fortnite Crew subscribers either. Everyone who’s currently subbed must log in before July 18th if they want to get their hands on the Nanner Buddy Back Bling. Its design is inspired by community member D3nni and it also comes with a Tropical alt style.

Enjoy the chill summer vibes by downloading Fortnite from the official website.