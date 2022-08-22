Tales Noir gift codes for Echo Conch, Magic Candy and more (August 2022)

Use these Tales Noir gift codes to get exclusive in-game rewards for free

Tales Noir is a fantasy RPG developed and published by Pixel Rabbit. It features a gorgeous art style with over 100 characters and a deep and engaging story to follow. Of course, it also has an in-depth combat system that requires fast thinking and quick reflexes. If you are an avid player and are looking for Tales Noir gift codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, then you have come to the right place.

We will share a list of all working Tales Noir codes that you can use to get rewards like Echo Conch, Magic Candy, Core Bag and more. For more free gifts, you can read Redecor codes, use the free spins in Coin Master that we are updating daily, Seven Knights 2 codes and many others.

List of all active Tales Noir gift codes

TN5STARS

3RDTNOBT

TN2ADVENTURE - Use this gift code to get 2 Echo Conch, 2 Magic Candy I and 10 Star Stone

- Use this gift code to get 2 Echo Conch, 2 Magic Candy I and 10 Star Stone TNGL0706 - Use this gift code to get 2 Echo Conch, 10 Magic Candy I and 10 Normal Core Bag

- Use this gift code to get 2 Echo Conch, 10 Magic Candy I and 10 Normal Core Bag TN777 - Use this gift code to get 3 Echo Conch, 10 Magic Candy I and 10 Normal Core Bag

- Use this gift code to get 3 Echo Conch, 10 Magic Candy I and 10 Normal Core Bag TN888 - Use this gift code to get 2 Echo Conch, 5 Magic Candy I and 5 Normal Core Bag

- Use this gift code to get 2 Echo Conch, 5 Magic Candy I and 5 Normal Core Bag TN2022 - Use this gift code to get 3 Echo Conch, 5 Magic Candy I and 5 Normal Core Bag

- Use this gift code to get 3 Echo Conch, 5 Magic Candy I and 5 Normal Core Bag TN999 - Use this gift code to get 2 Echo Conch, 10 Magic Candy I and 10 Normal Core Bag

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired Tales Noir gift codes

How to redeem Tales Noir gift codes?

Launch Tales Noir

Click on the benefit button and then select gift code

Copy and paste any of the active Tales Noir gift codes from above in the text area

Click on the exchange button to collect your free rewards

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Tales Noir:Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.