Heavehells is another squad-battling anime RPG out now on iOS and Android

Supernatural heroines against a world-ending invasion, anyone?

Heavenhells now available on iOS and Android

Real-time battles combine squad abilities and commander skills

Launch rewards include free SSR character Erena

Another week, another anime RPG built around saving the world with a squad of very determined heroines. Heavenhells is the latest to arrive on iOS and Android, dropping you into a familiar scenario where humanity is hanging on by a thread.

The premise goes like this. Purgatory suddenly tears open, Hellions spill into the human world, and civilisation collapses more or less overnight. From that emerges a group of girls with supernatural abilities. The only ones capable of fighting back against the invasion. Obviously.

They’re called WiTCHes. What is your role, you ask? You're the leader, of course! As their Captain, you’re responsible for putting squads together and leading them into battle against the constant waves of Hellions.

Combat unfolds in real time, combining character abilities with a bit of tactical team management. Each WiTCH comes with her own attributes and skills, while your commander skills let you step in and tip the balance when needed.

Besides combat, you’ll spend plenty of time interacting with the rest of the squad. The RPG clearly puts a lot of effort into its anime-style character models, complete with detailed animations meant to make every WiTCH feel lively during conversations and story scenes. Let’s just say the character designers were not shy about making sure everyone leaves an impression.

Narratively, the campaign unfolds like an anime series, gradually exploring the disaster that brought Hellions into the world while your team grows stronger together.

And yes, as with most launches in the genre, there are a few global release rewards waiting for new players who download Heavenhells. Logging in at the start nets you a free SSR character named Erena, who’s supposedly a strong early squad leader.

