Nova Drift is a roguelike space shooter that is now available on iOS and Android

Every run reshapes your ship

Nova Drift now available on iOS and Android

Over 200 modular upgrades allow wildly different ship builds

Touchscreen interface redesigned for mobile play

The roguelike label gets thrown around a lot these days. If something resets after you die, chances are it’s wearing the tag. Nova Drift happens to take on the same idea, and it has now arrived on iOS and Android.

Originally released on PC after a long stint in early access, Nova Drift has spent years building a reputation as a fast-paced roguelike space shooter with a surprising amount of build experimentation. The mobile version finally brings that same formula to touchscreens.

The setup itself is simple. You pilot a small ship through waves of enemies in top-down battles that feel somewhere between an arcade shooter and an action RPG. The catch is, your ship evolves during every run.

Every run gradually reshapes it. As enemies fall, you start stacking upgrades that completely change how your craft behaves. One attempt might turn you into a long-range sniper, while another might end with a cloud of drones doing most of the work while you weave between incoming fire. Sometimes the sensible option is to just reinforce the hull and ram straight through the problem.

There are more than 200 modular upgrades to experiment with, which means the number of possible builds is well… a log. Runs usually last somewhere between 15 and 45 minutes too, so it’s easy enough to jump in, try a new idea, and see if your latest overengineered ship design actually survives contact with the enemy.

Like most roguelikes, the loop resets every time. Maps, enemies, and upgrade paths mix between runs, so no two attempts play out exactly the same. And when things inevitably go wrong (which they will), that run is done. Back to the start, hopefully a little wiser about what not to combine next time.

The mobile release of Nova Drift also features a redesigned interface built specifically for touchscreen play, something that’s been a long time coming for a game first teased for mobile ports several years ago.

