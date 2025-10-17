Astro Burn demo makes its next appearance at Steam Next Fest

Feline bullet hell action with Astro

Play as Astro, a cat space pilot, in a chaotic bullet hell shooter

Nine levels take you from deep space to Earth and beyond

Mobile release will bring the same fast-paced action to phones and tablets

When we first caught wind of Astro Burn, it already looked like a memorable debut from London-based Beyond The Pixels. A retro-inspired bullet hell starring a fearless cat? That alone was enough to grab attention. Now the studio is taking the next step, joining Steam Next Fest with a playable demo that’s equal parts chaotic and charming.

In Astro Burn, you step into the paw prints of Astro, a feline space pilot returning home after a deep-space mission. But Earth isn’t quite the place you left. Towering machines swarm the planet, humans are nowhere to be seen, and Astro must blast through waves of enemies to uncover what’s happened. Along for the ride is her robot companion, Al, helping you navigate the escalating chaos.

The demo’s a good taste of what Beyond The Pixels is doing: quick, snappy shooting and movement that keeps you on your toes without ever feeling frustrating. You zip from deep space back to Earth, through skies, oceans, and some pretty odd corners of the world, duking it out with enemies and bosses that really test your timing in these short, punchy bursts.

While this demo is for PC, there’s no reason mobile players should feel left out. The core of Astro Burn, tight reflexes, short bursts of action, and incremental challenges, feels like it could slot nicely onto phones or tablets. Even brief sessions are engaging, and the visual style is clear enough to read easily on smaller screens.

Just don’t confuse it with Astro Bot - Astro Burn has got sharper claws and a mischievous streak all its own. And if you’re itching for more high-speed projectile action in the meantime, our list of the best bullet hell games on iOS is worth a look - plenty of frantic fun to tide you over until Astro Burn lands on mobile.