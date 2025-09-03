Sword of Justice opens registrations for closed beta

Fists of fury

Sword of Justice has opened pre-registration for its upcoming closed beta

This fantasy martial-arts MMO takes you back to 12th-century China

The mobile version will even boast ray tracing as part of its graphics package

Not had your Wuxia itch scratched lately? Well, fret not because NetEase's upcoming fantasy martial-arts MMO Sword of Justice has just opened pre-registration for its closed beta. If you're in the United States, Canada, Mexico or Brazil, you'll be able to leap in and experience it from September 26th.

For those who haven't heard of Sword of Justice, this Wuxia-inspired MMO is set in a world inspired by the Northern Song Dynasty of China in the 12th century. That means all the martial arts tropes that you love, sandwiched into an authentic representation of the Chinese fantasy world.

But Sword of Justice isn't just selling itself on the nature of its setting. It's also selling itself based on some truly gorgeous graphics. How gorgeous? Well, while those on PC will be enjoying path tracing, anyone playing on mobile isn't being left behind, as ray tracing will be made available for Sword of Justice!

Perpetuum Mobile

Sword of Justice would, ordinarily, have seemed like a typical publisher exaggeration on NetEase's part. However, after Marvel Rivals' stunning success, I think it's fair to look at NetEase's output with a little more openness.

Sword of Justice promises to stick to free-to-play, with strict stat limits and regular seasonal resets so that players are rewarded for their skill rather than how much they pay. Of course, we hear this all the time, with mixed results, but given the polish on Sword of Justice, I'm cautiously optimistic.

And not just because I love me some kung fu.

Speaking of kung fu, if you fancy yourself some sort of budding Shotokan black belt, why not put your skills to the test? We've ranked the best fighting games for iOS that you can peruse and play right now, so that you can truly see if you're the king of fighters.