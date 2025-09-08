Sword of Fire and Ice set to bring Norse-inspired MMORPG action to iOS

Mythologically confused

Sword of Fire and Ice is a new take on the Norse-inspired MMORPG

Join the side of either light or dark in your battle to preserve or destroy

Join 100v100 arena battles and gather all manner of loot across 30 classes

It seems as though nowadays Norse mythology is the inspiration for so many top releases. Be that a few years ago with God of War: Ragnarok or more recently with Odin: Valhalla Rising and its ilk on mobile. It's not surprising, then, that Sword of Fire and Ice is also headed to the frigid north as it arrives later this month.

Set to release on iOS and now available for pre-registration, Sword of Fire and Ice is a Nordic-inspired MMORPG. You're tasked with uncovering the secrets of Ragnarok, the mythological end of the Viking world. Along the way, you'll gather all manner of gear and switch freely between 30 classes with powers on the light and dark end of the spectrum.

The feature list for Sword of Fire and Ice is certainly a laundry list with a map of the entire Nine Realms of Norse mythology featuring an 'unparalleled audiovisual experience'. More interestingly, there are also hints of AI-assisted gameplay and 100v100 arenas.

Sword-swinging good times

There certainly seems to be a choice of which group you fight on the side of in the coming Ragnarok, be that deity or titan (isn't that Greek mythology?). You'll unlock exclusive class advancements, skill trees and transformation systems depending on your elemental affinity as you become either a beacon of light or a rising hero of darkness.

Gameplay and mechanics-wise, Sword of Fire and Ice is certainly jam-packed. Admittedly, it also has that ever self-conscious promise of 'incredible drop rates' to lure people in. But with some surprisingly lush-looking visuals, it could certainly be worth a look if you need a new MMORPG to occupy your time!

