Tower Dominion offers a new twist on tower defence where you build your own battleground

Another day, another tower defence release. And why not? The formula is simple, tried, true and tested. So you'd have to be a little unhinged to try and tinker below the hood, right? Well, in the case of Tower Dominion, they've done just that, and it might be for the better.

Just released on iOS and Android, on the surface, Tower Dominion is exactly what you would expect from the genre. Build towers and defend against hordes of enemies while slowly upgrading your armaments to deal with bigger and nastier enemies. Slap on different factions and heroes to mix up your arsenal and abilities, and you're good to go.

Where Tower Dominion differs is that you control not only defence, but the battlefield as well. You're able to manipulate the terrain around you before the battle, switching up terrain and chokepoints to create the ideal killboxes to trap your foes in and blast them to shreds.

Towering over others

Tower Dominion's new spin on the format is a welcome one. I, for one, have often gotten a bit tired of having to defend the same sort of pathway over and over, as it often feels like a (literal) numbers game.

But Tower Dominion offers not just that keystone terrain-shifting mechanic, but also the fun of different factions and heroes, four different difficulty levels (including endless mode) and a variety of challenges to complete. All of this is free-to-play with a single IAP to unlock the full release.

Suffice it to say, then, I reckon Tower Dominion is very much one to watch.

