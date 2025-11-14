Lego Party is coming to Netflix Games as part of the streaming giant's suite of new releases

Somebody dropped the instruction booklet

Netflix Games have announced the debut of Lego Party

It comes alongside their introduction of new TV-focused titles

You'll still play using your phone as a controller in this new Lego-themed party game

With Netflix Games announcing the introduction of all-new TV controls and numerous ports you can play via a mix of phone and TV, you may not have caught another big announcement, which is that the four-player multiplayer minigame collection, Lego Party, is coming to Netflix Games!

At its core, there's not too much unusual to say about Lego Party. Like Mario Party, which likely inspired the name at least, you'll be playing through a variety of minigames with the aim of beating out your friends by collecting as many Golden Bricks as possible.

Where Lego Party stands out, of course, is in the inclusion of Lego branding and theming, the famous building bricks being one of Denmark's most well-known cultural exports. You'll find classic sets and settings such as Pirates, Space and Ninjago all making an appearance. But there's no Bionicle, so why bother?

Brick by brick

Alright, alright, I kid. Even if I'll never forgive Hero Factory, even on my deathbed. But Lego Party is a worthy addition to the Netflix Games lineup. And alongside the upcoming Red Dead Redemption mobile port, which will also be available for free via their catalogue, I think we're about to see a real stress test of Netflix Games.

While Netflix shied away from having their own AAA studio, it's had a very decent roster of indie releases to pull from. But Lego Party and Red Dead are a major family-friendly brand and beloved console classic, respectively. So is that where the future lies for Netflix Games? We'll have to wait and see.

But for the moment, Netflix Games' main strength is in its varied catalogue. So why not dig into our list of the best mobile games on Netflix to see what top results we've picked out for you to consider playing?