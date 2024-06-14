Sword of Convallaria, the new take on classic JRPGs, is releasing very soon

We now have an official release-date for this new take on classic JRPGs

Sword of Convallaria is a new, JRPG-inspired take on a classic genre

And it's coming to mobile on July the 31st

Check out what you can expect from this new spin on the JRPG formula, releasing for iOS and Android

Sword of Convallaria, the new take on classic JRPGs, now has an official release date. You can expect to see it hit storefronts for iOS and Android on July 31st, in just over a month-and-a-half's time. But if you want to get in early you can also sign up for a chance to join the closed beta test on PC and Android commencing June 27th!

Tasking you with saving the nation of Iria, Sword of Convallaria offers classic RPG action with true turn and grid-based tactical combat. Use both the typical flashy, magically-enhanced attacks as well as the differing terrain to your advantage to carry the day.

A modern revival of the classic JRPG genre, Sword of Convallaria takes its inspiration from classics such as Final Fantasy and other, newer offerings like Octopath Traveler. Combining old-school gameplay with a mix of 2D sprites and 3D rendering, Sword of Convallaria promises to be a new take on a tried-and-true genre.

Sword of Convallaria promises a lot, but we'd be lying if we said we want it all to be true. The JRPG genre, as maligned as it was for a period of time, is unique in terms of depth, and the visual style that Sword of Convallaria offers reminds us of the visually stunning Octopath Traveller in all the best ways.

You can find Sword of Convallaria on a storefront near you, come July 31st for Android and iOS!

