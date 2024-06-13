5 new mobile games to try this week - June 13th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Devour everything in your path as an expanding sinkhole
- Tap away to destroy enemies alongside a talking toast
- Experience your own kind of mobile Olympics
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Bichito Clicker
If your fidgety fingers have always been a problem, Bichito Clicker might just help you scratch that itch as this idle clicker game offers plenty of tapping action to keep your hands busy.
Accompanied by your best friend who happens to be a talking toast, you'll take on the forces of darkness by tapping away across over-the-top animations reminiscent of the good ol' days of Flash. Take down evil "bichos" on your screen and earn points to make yourself stronger, because those pesky invaders aren't going down without a fight.
2
The Case of the Golden Idol
What is it about point-and-click pixel-art puzzles that make them totally creepy but totally appealing at the same time? Netflix is bringing all those delicious detective-mystery vibes to mobile with The Case of the Golden Idol, now available to play for free as long as you're a subscriber to the service.
The game includes prequel chapters "The Spider of Lanka" and "The Lemurian Vampire", tasking you with investigating crime scenes and analysing clues to solve a murder conspiracy. What exactly is this cursed aristocratic family hiding, and can you unravel the truth before it unravels you?
3
Car Mechanic Garage
It's time to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty in this tycoon sim where you fix cars and build your mechanic empire from scratch. If you've been looking for a way to tinker around with all kinds of vehicles from pickup trucks to sports cars, this might just be your best bet - you'll have to work your way up from the bottom though, but that just means getting to the top will be all-the-more worth it.
Change tyres, wash cars, and hire assistants to expand your business, all in the hopes of building your VIP clientele and getting high-profile jobs. You can expand your operations across the city as well, proving just how far a little elbow grease can go.
4
Olympics Go! Paris 2024
How often can you say you've joined in on the Olympics AND built up its stadium at the same time? If you're a fan of the iconic event and would love to feel like you're in the heat of the competition yourself, Olympics Go! Paris offers a city-builder-slash-sports game that's free to play right from the palm of your hand.
Customise your champion and go for the gold across a variety of Olympic competitions, with a global leaderboard you can climb up to make you feel like you're a true world champion.
5
All in Hole: Sinkhole Puzzle!
Sinkholes aren't inherently evil, are they? With All In Hole: Sinkhole Puzzle, you'll finally find the answer to (arguably) one of life's biggest mysteries by playing as an actual sinkhole yourself. Move your sinkhole around and devour every single thing in sight, all under a specific time limit to ramp up the challenge.
The casual title will have you collecting all kinds of delicacies as your sinkhole grows bigger and bigger, and eventually, you'll be able to wield magnets and Time Freeze tools to make your sinkhole-ing more efficient.