Omega Strikers tier list - Best Goalies and Forwards
Within Omega Strikers, there are two primary roles you’ll be playing in matches: Goalie and Forward. Technically speaking, any character can be played within either role, but some are certainly far more suited to a role than others. Our Omega Strikers tier list will serve as a ranking tool for the best forwards and goalies in the game, and assist you in picking the right characters.
The goalie’s job is simple: keep the Core out of your own goal. Forwards are just as simple at face value, as their job is to get the core into the enemy’s goal. This is all straightforward from the get-go, but there’s some nuance to both roles and how exactly you should play them. To make life a little easier, we’re here to tell you exactly how to do that and which characters are worth investing your time into if you’re looking to climb the ranks.
A mechanic that you must keep in mind as we go over the best characters here is also the Stagger Bar, which is essentially a health bar. If you take hits from enemy abilities, your bar will fill up until it maxes out, where you’ll then take way more push-back from any following hits. If you’re pushed into one of the stage’s outer walls, you’ll be KO’d, and on a respawn timer that grows a few seconds every round.
One more note that’s important is the Trainings, which are essentially perks that you can implement on your character to add passive bonuses to their abilities. We’ll lightly go over which ones are your best choice for each, but you can also check out some of our character guides for a deeper dive on that subject.
In the meantime, let’s go over the goalies first and see who looks good in that department.
1
Omega Strikers Goalie Tier List
S TierFor the cream of the crop, you’re going to want to play Atlas for sure. Frankly, he’s probably the only goalie option that belongs up here, as the utility he offers is simply unmatched with the current roster. His primary ability, Astral Projection, is a semi-large wall that he can place down some distance from him that then charges forward a bit. This deals a MEDIUM hit, which means it’ll have a pretty hefty knock-back on both enemy Strikers and the Core itself.
Astral Projection will be your primary means of keeping the Core away from your goal, but you have to carefully place it given the way it moves forward from its original position, so practice makes perfect. Atlas’s Secondary Ability, Cosmic Expanse, Creates an expanding ring that quickly vanishes upon placement unless it comes into touch with enemy Strikers, which will cause it to instead slowly shrink but remain. This one can also hit the Core, but is typically used as a keep-away tool for anyone trying to bully you.
And finally, Celestial Intervention, Atlas’s ultimate ability, creates a large field onto the stage that heals nearby allies, and also makes them immune to being KO’d. Instead, they’ll be transported to its location upon defeat with 15% of their stagger bar restored. Needless to say, with a kit this insane, Atlas is absolutely your best goalie choice, though he certainly requires some practice to truly master.
A TierAt face value, Kai’s kit may tell you to play him as a forward, and you absolutely can do so! However, there’s been a recent meta push to put him in the goalie box, for one very specific reason. Kai’s primary ability, Barrage, rapidly shoots a handful of projectiles that deal LIGHT hits. These LIGHT hits will stop the Core if hit, and the following hits will then launch it further away.
This means that in situations where enemies are in front of your goal and you’re trying to have a Strike duel, bouncing it back and forth, you can throw out Barrage and confuse their timing. This is an invaluable tool that can be nigh impenetrable if used right. On top of that, Kai’s secondary ability, Blazing Pace, is a speed boost that will allow you to move to whichever side of the goalie box you need to be at very quickly.
Then you have his Ultimate, Giga Blast, which shoots a huge projectile that deals a HEAVY hit. This one is good for both knocking back anyone trying to bully your space, as well as knocking back the Core a large distance in one move. Kai’s abilities are all skillshots, so you’ll have to be quite good at aiming, but if you can master that, he’s right under Atlas as a fantastic goalie option.
Luna is an interesting goalie pick, as her kit makes her play sort of a hybrid role even if she’s stuck in the goalie box. Luna is a very ranged-based Striker, and all of her abilities have a basically full-stage range if utilised correctly. Her primary ability, W.H.A.M.M.Y, launches a rocket that initially deals a LIGHT hit, but will speed up if not hit within the first second or so and then deal a HEAVY hit to anything it hits from then on. This is a super valuable tool that can be used to both bully enemy forwards from your goalie box, or used to snipe the Core to score a goal from all the way on the other end of the stage.
On top of this, her secondary ability, B.O.O.S.T., sends her on a rocket across the stage until she hits a wall or an enemy, where she’ll deal a HEAVY hit upon impact. This ability is not very good on its own, but with the Training that allows you to recast the same ability to teleport back to where you originated the cast from, it allows you to be both at the box and in the Forward’s territory all at once.
Finally, her ultimate ability, C.R.A.T.E.R., drops a massive bomb anywhere on the stage that deals a HEAVY hit at its core, and a MEDIUM hit on the outside. This can be quite useful to catch enemy Forwards and KO them, as that HEAVY hit at the centre has insane pushback and can easily land you a free knockout on an unaware enemy. All of these can also hit the Core of course, and you can easily grab control of it for your Forwards from your box without even leaving it if you manage to master Luna’s abilities.
B TierDubu is your starter goalie that you’ll have access to right from launching the game. While he’s not bad, he doesn’t have a ton of utility to help out your Forwards, and mostly can only hold his goalie box. His primary ability is Bamboozle, which launches a log that blocks enemies as it rolls forward to a stop that breaks after coming into contact with an enemy or the Core, dealing a MEDIUM hit. This ability is good on paper, but an error that I see Dubu players run into quite often is that the cast animation of this one is rather long, and in that time, the Core can easily slip by you and into your goal.
With his secondary ability, Somerassault, he dashes forward and belly flops onto a position where he’ll STUN nearby enemies and fully stop the Core regardless of what speed it’s moving at. This is obviously quite good, as that full stop on the Core can save a round if used right. And finally, his Ultimate, Tofu Fortress, launches an arc of projectiles that, if coming into contact with an enemy or at max range, will create essentially a wall that then disallows enemies passage unless they go around, and will also bounce the Core off of their surface.
Dubu is certainly not a bad pick, but his utility leaves something to desire and the cast times on all of his abilities are rather long, making it pretty easy to beat him in a Strike duel at the goalie box if you time it right.
Asher will show up again on the Forward list as despite her kit being mostly dedicated to shields and huge knockback potential, she’s just utilised better when she’s a Forward. If played as a goalie, her primary ability Arc Beam is a pretty simple arc-shaped burst of energy that deals a MEDIUM hit on the outer edges and a HEAVY hit to those in the centre, obviously with the same rules applying to the Core too.
Her secondary, Breakthrough, is a forward charge that stops the first enemy hit and deals a MEDIUM hit to nearby opponents as well. And her final ability, which I would argue is the only true goalie-like ability, launches a forward projectile. If it hits an enemy, it will then expand and create a forward-moving shield that deals numerous MEDIUM hits to enemies if they continue to walk into it. It can stay for quite a while, and there’s a Training that can make it stay even longer, so it’s useful as a goalie but is on a massive 35-second cooldown, and with two other abilities that don’t offer much potential to stop the Core or to launch it far away. Asher can be utilised much better in the other position.
• Rune
C TierThese characters are way better in a Forward position, and should be very rarely picked as your goalie.
- Juliette
- Estelle
- Juno
- X
- Drak’kar
- Era
2
Omega Strikers Forward Tier List
Forwards vary so wildly in capabilities and focuses that it’s almost split into three separate roles itself. Some play best in the mid-field, staying out of the enemy’s face and focusing on getting the Core where it needs to be. Others are really good at bullying the enemies and trying to knock them out, and there’s even room for some that are focused on getting in front of the enemy goalie and staying there the entire match, bullying them relentlessly. Overall, they aim to get the Core into the enemy’s goal, but there are specific things they’re each better at than one another.
S TierDespite being in your starting free roster, Juliette is possibly the most unmatched Forward in the game, to the point that it wouldn’t surprise me if a nerf is on the horizon. Her primary ability, Fiery Fist, is a simple MEDIUM hit in a line directly in front of her. This one does a lot of Stagger and has some pretty decent pushback, but most important is the combo potential that it has with her secondary ability, Flying Phoenix.
This one dashes forward, dealing a MEDIUM hit to everything in its path, but the key here is that while it is being cast, you can cast other abilities. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve seen a Juliette score on me by utilising Fiery Fist and Flying Phoenix together, as the MEDIUM hit from Phoenix will launch the Core forward a bit and then launch it even further in tandem with a cast of Fiery Fist. It allows her a lot of mobility that other Forwards can only dream of, and can allow you to really sneak a Core hit in despite being a good distance from it.
Her ultimate ability is Flame Flurry. This one deals a flurry of LIGHT hit jabs before following it up with a HEAVY kick. Those flurry of LIGHT jabs stop the Core, and then that HEAVY hit will launch it super far. This is the singular most mobile Striker in the game right now, so if you get the chance to play her, pick her every time.
Estelle is probably the best ranged Forward in the game right now. There’s an argument to be made for Kai, but with Estelle’s primary ability, Piercing Shot, which is a line-based laser that deals a HEAVY hit to everything in its path, she’s pretty unmatched. This move alone allows a lot of cheeky snipes on the Core through the enemy goalie that can get you a pretty easy goal.
Combine that with Rose Warp, a teleport that fires a projectile at the nearest target dealing a MEDIUM hit, and there’s a lot of potential for sick plays with her. Her Ultimate is also quite solid, shooting LIGHT hitting projectiles in a sort of shotgun blast which can be a good way to deal Stagger damage or to sneak a Core shot into a goalie’s flank.
A TierWe’ve already gone over Kai’s kit for his goalie spot, but those same abilities can be utilised as a Forward just as well. Between the ability to use Barrage to slowly launch the Core through a goalie’s defence if they’re expecting a fastball to using Giga Blast as a way to get a free KO on an opponent near the wall, Kai is an invaluable midfielder, preferring to harass both enemy Strikers and the Core from a distance. Play him as such, and you’ll find yourself in Diamond in no time.
Drek’kar is an interesting one, as he is currently the only character in the game that can turn invisible using his secondary ability, Xeno Cloak. This also buffs his speed temporarily, and it can allow some really sneaky plays, either to stealthily get a solid Core strike into the enemy goal, or to blast the goalie into their own goal box as a KO using his primary, Lock and Load (a shotgun blast that deals a HEAVY hit to targets directly in front of him). His Ultimate, MOLTEN Bolt, is a good way to slow the Core down if it’s got a lot of momentum, as it will apply a Slow debuff to anything hit that also spreads to nearby targets, be that the Core itself or enemy Strikers. Overall, Drek’kar is a pretty good bully option for a Forward, and should be played as a stealthy harasser.
X is the pinnacle of bullying in Omega Strikers. He has one goal, and it’s to knock out as many opponents as possible. His primary, Bell Ringer, is a circular AOE around him that deals a HEAVY hit on the outer edge and a LIGHT on the inside. This one has a huge knockback if you nail that HEAVY portion, so stay in the mix and use it as much as possible. X is slow, but his secondary Bull Rush ability is a great way to keep up with faster opponents. This delayed dash ability deals a HEAVY hit to all enemies hit on the way there. His Ultimate, X Maximus!, is where he truly shines, though. This causes X to grow in size, making his stagger bar bigger and also making your basic Strike ability - that can usually only hit the core - damage other players too. When you pop this, spam the heck out of your Strike button and you’ll knock back and annoy all your enemies nearby, usually scoring a free KO in the process.
Era is a support kind of Forward who has a similar beam ability to Estelle, but this one instead debuffs all enemies hit, reducing their size and their Strike power. If an ally is hit, they instead grow in size and also have their power buff, making their Strikes and abilities hit way harder. Combine this with her secondary, Flutter Fly, which buffs her nearby allies' speed by 40%, and she gets a support sort of feel on her. Her Ultimate, Magic Maelstrom, essentially creates a blender that grows in size as it moves forward, pushing anything caught in its way backwards in a line by a significant amount.
B TierDespite being quite cute and probably the most popular character in the game right now, Juno is actually rather weak in comparison to the rest of the roster. Her Primary, Secondary, and Ultimate create slime creatures that, if passed the Core, will launch it towards the enemy goal. Make It Rain, her ultimate, is really the only ability worth mentioning, as it creates an army of things based on the enemies in the targeted area.
These blobs can cause a bit of a mixup to an inexperienced goalie, as they’ll have to launch the core back out of the box a couple of times, but these blobs also only launch the Core in one direction and can be demolished simply by stepping on them, so they’re pretty easy to avoid. Simply launch the core outside of her slime-covered zone and you’re good. Juno can be utilised in an efficient manner, but she’s just too easy to counter at the end of the day.
Despite seeming powerful on release, Asher has fallen off most rosters as her primary weakness is that she’s just too slow. Even with her dash, she can’t keep up with the action, and her kit discussed in the other list really only comes in handy when you use her Ultimate at the enemy goal, causing the goalie to have to manoeuvre around the shield wall unless they want to bounce the Core back and forth for a while. Asher is by no means bad, but there are Forwards out there that do her job way better, just like her as a goalie.
C TierThese characters should really only be played as a goalie, or in very niche situations.
- Luna
- Rune
- Dubu
- Atlas