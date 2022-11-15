Omega Strikers tier list - Best Goalies and Forwards

S Tier

For the cream of the crop, you’re going to want to play Atlas for sure. Frankly, he’s probably the only goalie option that belongs up here, as the utility he offers is simply unmatched with the current roster. His primary ability, Astral Projection, is a semi-large wall that he can place down some distance from him that then charges forward a bit. This deals a MEDIUM hit, which means it’ll have a pretty hefty knock-back on both enemy Strikers and the Core itself.

Astral Projection will be your primary means of keeping the Core away from your goal, but you have to carefully place it given the way it moves forward from its original position, so practice makes perfect. Atlas’s Secondary Ability, Cosmic Expanse, Creates an expanding ring that quickly vanishes upon placement unless it comes into touch with enemy Strikers, which will cause it to instead slowly shrink but remain. This one can also hit the Core, but is typically used as a keep-away tool for anyone trying to bully you.

And finally, Celestial Intervention, Atlas’s ultimate ability, creates a large field onto the stage that heals nearby allies, and also makes them immune to being KO’d. Instead, they’ll be transported to its location upon defeat with 15% of their stagger bar restored. Needless to say, with a kit this insane, Atlas is absolutely your best goalie choice, though he certainly requires some practice to truly master.

A Tier

At face value, Kai’s kit may tell you to play him as a forward, and you absolutely can do so! However, there’s been a recent meta push to put him in the goalie box, for one very specific reason. Kai’s primary ability, Barrage, rapidly shoots a handful of projectiles that deal LIGHT hits. These LIGHT hits will stop the Core if hit, and the following hits will then launch it further away.

This means that in situations where enemies are in front of your goal and you’re trying to have a Strike duel, bouncing it back and forth, you can throw out Barrage and confuse their timing. This is an invaluable tool that can be nigh impenetrable if used right. On top of that, Kai’s secondary ability, Blazing Pace, is a speed boost that will allow you to move to whichever side of the goalie box you need to be at very quickly.

Then you have his Ultimate, Giga Blast, which shoots a huge projectile that deals a HEAVY hit. This one is good for both knocking back anyone trying to bully your space, as well as knocking back the Core a large distance in one move. Kai’s abilities are all skillshots, so you’ll have to be quite good at aiming, but if you can master that, he’s right under Atlas as a fantastic goalie option.

Luna is an interesting goalie pick, as her kit makes her play sort of a hybrid role even if she’s stuck in the goalie box. Luna is a very ranged-based Striker, and all of her abilities have a basically full-stage range if utilised correctly. Her primary ability, W.H.A.M.M.Y, launches a rocket that initially deals a LIGHT hit, but will speed up if not hit within the first second or so and then deal a HEAVY hit to anything it hits from then on. This is a super valuable tool that can be used to both bully enemy forwards from your goalie box, or used to snipe the Core to score a goal from all the way on the other end of the stage.

On top of this, her secondary ability, B.O.O.S.T., sends her on a rocket across the stage until she hits a wall or an enemy, where she’ll deal a HEAVY hit upon impact. This ability is not very good on its own, but with the Training that allows you to recast the same ability to teleport back to where you originated the cast from, it allows you to be both at the box and in the Forward’s territory all at once.

Finally, her ultimate ability, C.R.A.T.E.R., drops a massive bomb anywhere on the stage that deals a HEAVY hit at its core, and a MEDIUM hit on the outside. This can be quite useful to catch enemy Forwards and KO them, as that HEAVY hit at the centre has insane pushback and can easily land you a free knockout on an unaware enemy. All of these can also hit the Core of course, and you can easily grab control of it for your Forwards from your box without even leaving it if you manage to master Luna’s abilities.

B Tier

Dubu is your starter goalie that you’ll have access to right from launching the game. While he’s not bad, he doesn’t have a ton of utility to help out your Forwards, and mostly can only hold his goalie box. His primary ability is Bamboozle, which launches a log that blocks enemies as it rolls forward to a stop that breaks after coming into contact with an enemy or the Core, dealing a MEDIUM hit. This ability is good on paper, but an error that I see Dubu players run into quite often is that the cast animation of this one is rather long, and in that time, the Core can easily slip by you and into your goal.

With his secondary ability, Somerassault, he dashes forward and belly flops onto a position where he’ll STUN nearby enemies and fully stop the Core regardless of what speed it’s moving at. This is obviously quite good, as that full stop on the Core can save a round if used right. And finally, his Ultimate, Tofu Fortress, launches an arc of projectiles that, if coming into contact with an enemy or at max range, will create essentially a wall that then disallows enemies passage unless they go around, and will also bounce the Core off of their surface.

Dubu is certainly not a bad pick, but his utility leaves something to desire and the cast times on all of his abilities are rather long, making it pretty easy to beat him in a Strike duel at the goalie box if you time it right.

Asher will show up again on the Forward list as despite her kit being mostly dedicated to shields and huge knockback potential, she’s just utilised better when she’s a Forward. If played as a goalie, her primary ability Arc Beam is a pretty simple arc-shaped burst of energy that deals a MEDIUM hit on the outer edges and a HEAVY hit to those in the centre, obviously with the same rules applying to the Core too.

Her secondary, Breakthrough, is a forward charge that stops the first enemy hit and deals a MEDIUM hit to nearby opponents as well. And her final ability, which I would argue is the only true goalie-like ability, launches a forward projectile. If it hits an enemy, it will then expand and create a forward-moving shield that deals numerous MEDIUM hits to enemies if they continue to walk into it. It can stay for quite a while, and there’s a Training that can make it stay even longer, so it’s useful as a goalie but is on a massive 35-second cooldown, and with two other abilities that don’t offer much potential to stop the Core or to launch it far away. Asher can be utilised much better in the other position.

• Rune

C Tier

Juliette

Estelle

Juno

X

Drak’kar

Era

These characters are way better in a Forward position, and should be very rarely picked as your goalie.