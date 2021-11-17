Top 25 best Switch multiplayer games

- reworked the article to suit the present titles

Playing Switch multiplayer games is always a fun time, but it’s especially fun if you are able to play with your friends! Some have local multiplayer, while others have online multiplayer that requires you to have a Nintendo Online subscription. We have played so many different Switch multiplayer games, from the ones that require more than one Switch to the ones that we have plugged into our TV so that we can play split-screen.

Whether you like to play something relaxing, play together, or a competitive, intense and have you battling against your friends, there is something for everyone on this list of Switch multiplayer games. I’ve enjoyed playing couch co-op, but sometimes playing a title that pits you against someone is just as fun.

Without further adieu, let’s get into the list of best multiplayer games for Switch.

Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.