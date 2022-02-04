Summoners War: Sky Arena now lets you play the fantasy RPG with Facebook Gaming

Summoners War: Sky Arena, the flagship fantasy game from Com2uS, is now available to play on Facebook Gaming. The popular mobile RPG is available to play as a cloud game for US-based users - players simply have to access the Facebook app for Android or have a go at the game on PC at fb.gg/play.

In Summoners War: Sky Arena, players can indulge in the most fan-favourite elements of RPGs while participating in online esports events at the same time. The game holds the prestigious title of being the first South Korean mobile game that's able to host a mobile esports tournament globally, and for five consecutive years at that.

Since the game launched in 2014, the turn-based strategy RPG has been whisking players away on an exhilarating journey through a fantasy world with thrilling battles and more than a whopping 130 million downloads across the globe. It has also nabbed the top spot as the #1 game in sales on both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store in more than 90 countries.

With its partnership with Facebook Gaming, players can now dive into the game on the social media platform as well, with plans to expand its reach outside of the US in future updates.

If you're eager to join in on all the festivities, you can download Summoners War: Sky Arena on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

