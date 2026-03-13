Summoners War challenges you with the new dimension Inferath and its ancient guardian

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Summoners War: Sky Arena is set to introduce a new Dimension Hole dungeon

Hellground of Raging Fires and Inferath remains are the first to arrive since 2022

They're joined by new Second Awakening Monsters, Hellhound and Inferno

Com2Us' Summoners War: Sky Arena, hot off the back of its hugely popular collaboration with Middle-earth Enterprises and The Lord of the Rings, is introducing a slightly smaller but no less exciting update. For fans of Summoners War, this'll be a welcome return to normalcy with the debut of new dimension Inferath.

Accessible via the Dimension Hole, Inferath has its own distinctive challenge in that it limits you to using regular four-star monsters. So, for dedicated Summoners War fans (many of whom have likely read our tier list), it'll be quite a welcome way to put their skills to the test.

For the rest of you, there'll be two locations to explore, starting with Hellground of Raging Fires and followed by Inferath Remains. The first is guarded by a terrifying new ancient guardian, but it will offer various runes such as Ancient Runes, Grindstones and Gems you wouldn't previously be able to acquire in this mode.

Hell's bells

While it may seem a little more low-key compared to, well, The Fellowship of the Ring, for longtime fans, this will still be a welcome update. Not only is it the first new Dimension Hole dungeon since 2022, but Hellhound and Inferno will also debut as the first Secondary Awakening monsters in a long while.

Naturally, you'll need to head into Inferath if you want to get those second awakenings. But with new quality-of-life features including expanded Craft Building options and an upcoming update celebration event available until April 12th, offering rewards depending on the amount of Dimension Hole Energy you use, you'll be in good company to make your delve!

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