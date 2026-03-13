Pokémon Go has sweet and stylish events planned with Night Treats and a Fashion Raid Day

Pikachu with a cake hat and more fashionable Pokemon

Over all the years I’ve spent playing Pokémon Go, I’ve seen Pikachu in a lot of costumes. Like a whole lot. But this latest one might be the sweetest. And not just Pikachu, this upcoming event will give limelight to dessert-themed Pokémon, with Pikachu joined by a lineup of sugary creatures appearing in the wild for a limited time.

Running from March 16th to March 22nd, the event is available in Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia, and it introduces a rather festive headliner – Pikachu wearing a cake hat. As with most costumed Pokémon, there’s also a chance to encounter a shiny version.

There’s also a small daily spike called Night Treats O’clock. It runs from 7:00 to 7:05 p.m., which is either going to be a lot of fun or a really stressful scramble. There’s no in-between. During that short window, a handful of themed Pokémon show up more often in the wild, including Cherubi, Vanillite, Swirlix, Pumpkaboo, and Applin. And, of course, the cake-hatted Pikachu.

Meanwhile, completing Timed Research tasks can reward encounters with event Pokémon and even a meeting with Sinistea. There’s also a Collection Challenge tied to catching these themed creatures, which ultimately leads to another encounter with the special Pikachu.

Not long after that wraps up, Fashion Raid Day arrives on April 4th, shifting the focus from sugary treats to Pokémon that apparently decided to dress for the occasion. Expect costumed versions of Butterfree, Dragonite, Absol, Shinx, and several others appearing more frequently in raids.

The event itself runs for three hours. During that time, you can pick up around six free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs, while shiny odds for the featured raid bosses get a small bump. There’s also a $4.99 ticket with extra Raid Passes and improved rewards.

And if you’re planning to jump back in for a few sweet encounters, you may as well grab the latest Pokémon Go codes before heading out.