Summoners War bids adieu to 2025 with new end-of-year events

Sky high

Summoners War: Sky Arena is marking not the festive period, but the end of the year

Nab plenty of free rewards or jump into a progression event for new and returning players

Goodies such as scrolls, monsters and other rewards await you in Goodbye 2025!

As we head towards the end of the year, most top releases are concerned with their Christmas events. But over in Summoners War, they're already gearing up for the end of the year and the arrival of 2026! You can hop into the new Goodbye 2025! event, starting right now.

Running until January 4th, this new event is jam-packed with goodies to nab in celebration of another year of hell awaiting us. That includes daily summons for five-star monsters when spending 100 Ameria's luck. You can also nab up to 120 11-Year Special Scrolls as part of the 11-Year Special Scroll Giveaway! Special Mission Event for participating in Arena, World Arena and Siege Battles.

You'll also find a new progression event perfect for fresh and returning players. This event will offer plenty of goodies and rewards to help you catch up with the pack. Be sure to check out our Summoners War codes list to give you an additional helping hand!

Fly high

With a recent big update to sink your teeth into, as well as the above rewards, Summoners War: Sky Arena is setting up a pretty comprehensive package of rewards and progression events to get players in the holiday spirit.

The rewards for new and returning players in particular are pretty comprehensive, and you'll be able to nab everything from Legendary Scrolls to Devilmons and six-star Legendary Runes. Combine that with the above summoning event and scroll rewards, and you'll find yourself well-prepared to take on whatever 2026 has to throw at you.

And if your resolution for 2026 is to try more on mobile, then you know we've already got you covered. Be sure to dig into our list of the best RPGs on iOS to find everything from single-player to multiplayer adventures to be had!