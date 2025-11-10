Summoners War: Sky Arena reveals new Tomorrow update as PU is crowned World Champion

A new era is coming

PU was crowned champion at the SWC2025 on Nov 1st

New cinematic trailer featuring the Tomorrow update was showcased

Expect a whole host of new features and improvements across the board

PU has officially taken the crown at this year’s Summoners War World Arena Championship, closing out months of intense competition with a flawless run through the SWC2025 World Finals in Paris. The Asia-Pacific Cup champion tore through big names like LEST, PANDALIK3, and RAXXAZ to secure the World Champion title.

SWC2025’s finals, which were held at La Seine Musicale on November 1st, brought together 12 of the strongest Summoners from across the globe in a single-elimination showdown that delivered more twists than anyone expected.

PU’s highlight moment came in the semifinals, where they staged a comeback against America’s PANDALIK3 before going on to sweep Europe’s RAXXAZ in the grand final with a masterclass performance led by the Light Unicorn. Along with the SWC trophy, PU walked away with $100,000 and the respect of fans worldwide.

But Com2uS wasn’t content to end the night there. The developer dropped a surprise world premiere of the Summoners War: Tomorrow cinematic trailer during the awards ceremony, teasing what looks to be a huge new chapter for the series. Ellia herself delivered the closing line: “Get ready for a new era of Summoners War” to a roaring Paris crowd.

A short showcase followed online, offering a first look at the upcoming content. The Tomorrow update will overhaul drop systems with Amelia’s Luck (a daily buff to Legend item rates), expand the Dimension Hole with stronger loot, and add entirely new features like the Scout Battle, which earns rewards even when you’re offline.

Then there’s the Temple of Chaos, a multi-deck boss gauntlet designed for serious PvE competition, a new Artifact customisation system using Core Fragments and Refinement Stones, plus a 5-star Summon List to help both new and returning players gear up for what’s next.

If you’re planning to jump back into Sky Arena today (hehe), don’t miss our Summoners War codes guide to grab some Crystals, Energy, and Scroll before the new era begins!