Summoners War: Lost Centuria adds new monster Fei plus in-game events to celebrate her arrival

Com2uS has announced a new update for Summoners War: Lost Centuria, the studio's popular PvP title with beloved characters from the hit Summoners War franchise. In the latest update, players can expect a brand new Monster and a bunch of exciting in-game events to welcome the new character into the fray.

Summoners War: Lost Centuria is adding the Hero Monster "Fei" in the latest update, who can unleash devastating Kung Fu damage as an attack type Monster. She attacks frontline enemies randomly five times with her Dark Dragon Attack, the damage of which depends on the MAX HP of the target. It can also ignore DEF.

Players can optimise Fei's damage by equipping Skill Stones as well, boosting her critical rate and more. Fei also has a Sub Skill called Shadowless Kick that stuns an enemy using a skill.

Moreover, the real-time strategy battle game is also adding a New Monster Summon Event where players can give Fei's skills a test run with a rate-up chance for her until June 30th. Clearing daily missions via the Fei Release Special Point Event boosts players' chances of acquiring her as well.

If you're eager to join in on the fun and give Fei a go, you can download Summoners War: Lost Centuria on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

