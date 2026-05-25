Bufo Jump hops onto iOS and Android with retro-style platforming

Back to the PS1 era

Bufo Jump is out now on iOS and Android

Retro-inspired levels mix traps, enemies, and secret collectibles

Simple controls with precise platforming and light customisation

Small platformer about a frog. That's Bufo Jump, and I mean that as a compliment.

You’re moving through ponds, caves, and a slightly grim industrial area, dealing with traps and enemies while picking up secret fruit. It leans into that early 3D platformer feel. Low-poly visuals, chunky hazards, bright colours. Feels more like something you'd find on a PS1 memory card than whatever live-service setup most mobile releases are trying to become these days.

Movement's simple enough that anyone can pick it up, but there's still precision involved once the platforming gets tighter. You can't just mash your way through; put it that way. Some jumps need timing, and you'll probably fall into the same trap more than once if you're rushing.

There's a fair bit of customisation in here too. Hats, shades, accessories for your frog. Doesn't change anything mechanically, but there's something satisfying about putting sunglasses on a frog. You unlock more as you progress, which at least gives you a reason to keep going beyond clearing levels.

The soundtrack and presentation both do a lot here. Everything's soft around the edges, gentle colours, relaxed tone. It's the sort of game you think you'll play for ten minutes then suddenly you've cleared three more levels because you kept telling yourself “just one more.” Been there. Done that.

Controls are straightforward too, no complicated inputs or weird touch gestures. Jump, move, that's mostly it. Works well enough and that matters more than you'd think in a platformer.

Bufo Jump is out now on iOS and Android for $3.99 or your regional equivalent.

If you're after something else with a similar relaxed vibe, Jack reviewed Spirit Crossing recently and had good things to say about it. Otherwise, our list of the top platformers on iOS should keep you going.