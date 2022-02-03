Summoners War: Lost Centuria gives away Legend Monster Pick Card and more in latest Dice Event

Com2uS is holding a special celebratory dice event that will reward players with tons of in-game goodies in Summoners War: Lost Centuria. Players simply have to complete special quests every day to earn dice points and win big in the PvP card-slash-strategy game.

In Summoners War: Lost Centuria, players can use their earned dice points to roll the dice, acquiring different rewards depending on where they land on the board. Completing a lap also gives away cool goodies such as a [Legend Monster Pick Card].

Running from now until February 10th, the dice event consumes 15 points for every dice roll made. Players simply have to participate in Co-op Battle, Ranked Battle, Dire Battle, Mirror Battle, Arena Battle or Barrier Battle to score 10-30 points and so on. Rewards rolled from the dice game include Mana Stone x2,000/ x3,000/ x5,000/ x10,000, Mystical Dust x200/ x300/ x400/ x500, Crystal x100/ x200/ x300/ x500, Mystical Book x2 and Ancient Book x1.

Meanwhile, completing a lap can reward players with Ancient Book x1, Hero Monster Pick Card x3, Legend Monster Pick Card x1, Mystical Book x10, Ancient Book x1, Hero Monster Pick Card x3, Legend Monster Pick Card x1 and Mana Stone x20,000.

If you're eager to join in on all the festivities of the Dice Event, you can download Summoners War: Lost Centuria on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook if you want to stay updated on all the latest developments.

