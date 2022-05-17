Subway Surfers is celebrating a decade since launch with the Super Runners conntest that is set to immortalize a player in the game

The name Subway Surfers rings nostalgic bells in almost every veteran mobile gamer’s mind. Players have spent countless hours trying to beat their friends’ high scores or even their own in the endless runner. It has always been a fun competition amongst everyone. Now, this iconic game is set to turn ten this month. Wow, I feel old now. A decade already? Even after this long, the game has an active player base of millions and SYBO Games has the best gift for players, well one of them at least. One of you could become immortalized into the game as an actual playable character!

A new contest called the Super Runners contest has kicked off on Subway Surfers and will run until June 5th. The rules are simple. Players just need to login into their social media accounts and let SYBO know why they believe they are a Super Runner, using the hashtags #SubwaySurfers, #SubwaySurfers10Years, and #SuperRunners. The developers will then sieve through all these submissions and pick a winner. Submissions will be accepted on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. The winner will be pinged by SYBO’s artistic team, which will then create the skin.

Speaking about the game’s popularity, SYBO CEO, Mathias Gredal Nørvig said: "We would not have held our chart-topping position, widespread popularity, or three billion-plus downloads without our Fans and incredible Team. The Super Runner competition is just one way we can give back to our incredible SubSurf community."

The character will be unveiled in an upcoming update. As part of their 10th-anniversary celebration, the visuals and special effects are also being amped up with a futuristic tone as the game’s protagonists don superhero outfits. Lots of rewards are up for grabs as well.

Ten years and three billion downloads later, here we are. Try your luck at being immortalized into the game and download Subway Surfers for free on the App Store and Google Play.