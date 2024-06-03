Sybo partners with Skate like a Girl to champion LGBTQIA+ players in Subway Surfers

The hit game is helping out during Pride month

It's Pride month, and Subway Surfers is partnering with Skate like a Girl for a special event

The collaboration will see the introduction of new gender-fluid character Riley to the game

Sybo's social media channels will also show off a collection of exclusive skateboard designs inspired by their pride characters

In honour of Pride month, Sybo, the team behind the megahit mobile game Subway Surfers, is set to partner with the charity Skate Like a Girl in order to champion LGBTQIA+ players. The collaboration, called Surf as Yourself, is set to run through the entire month of Pride, and starts today.

The collaboration consists of a multi-faceted event, with Sybo's social channels turned over to showing off exclusive skateboard designs inspired by the series' previous pride-themed characters, themselves coated in the familiar designs of their respective pride flags. World Tour, the globe-trotting mode, will also see players go to San Francisco, the home of one of Skate like a Girl's home bases.

Additionally, the collaboration will also see the introduction of a new character in the form of gender-fluid character Riley, styled in pink, white, purple, black and blue. They join previous Pride month characters such as Pride Yutani, Pride Frank, Callum, Cleo and Rain.

It's not surprising that Subway Surfers is helping to support charities during Pride. Not only because this is the month for companies to step up and do something charitable, but also due to the unprecedented reach that a game like Subway Surfers (the most downloaded of all time) has.

With the recent release of Subway Surfers Classic and the fan competition that brought us the newest character Hammy Bee, it's obvious that Sybo is dedicated to trying to further leverage their already super-successful title to even greater heights.

But there's a whole host of other games out there that also deserve a look. Don't know where to start? Well, you'll never guess, but we'd suggest you take a look at our list of the top mobile games of 2024 (so far) to get started! We've got handpicked titles from virtually every genre for you to sink your teeth into this summer!