You can help the Hoff save the planet with new eco-saving items in your favourite mobile games

You can help David Hasselhoff save the planet! But how? By buying items for your favourite games of course. At least that's the intention with the Make Green Tuesday Moves initiatives, which has brought on the famed Knight Rider actor to promote the initiative as their first 'Star of the Month'.

Participating games come from a wide variety of genres, but Niantic's Peridot and Sybo's Subway Surfers are just some of the big names that will feature. Whether that be with exclusive Hoff-themed items like cosmetics, or simply by contributing directly to the MGTM initiative.

Make Green Tuesday Moves is part of the PlanetPlay initiative, which partners with game studios in order to contribute to fighting climate change. They do so with things like Make Green Tuesday Moves, selling games directly to players and more, all of which go towards supporting various charitable initiatives around the world to help those in need and support climate activism.

Put simply, items, cosmetics and DLC which are added to support the MGTM initiative will see the proceeds from sales of these items go directly to supporting Make Green Tuesday Moves. You can check out all the games that are supporting the latest Hasselfhoff-themed collaborations on the MGTM site!

It's always good to see games leveraged to help a worthy cause, so we're interested to see how well this latest appearance by the Hoff is received, and just what it does towards helping preserve our planet.

