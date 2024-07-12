Sybo's new game Subway Surfers City stealth-drops into soft launch on iOS and Android

A new sequel to the original Subway Surfers?

Sybo have stealth-dropped the new Subway Surfers City game to iOS and Android

The game promises better graphics and many of the features added over the original's lifespan

You can grab it now in selected regions while it's in soft launch!

Well, it's a Friday, and you know what that means. No, not new episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but a new game from Sybo! The Subway Surfers developer has stealth-dropped a new game into soft launch for both iOS and Android. And although we haven't had the chance to get hands-on with it, here's what we've seen on the app stores.

Subway Surfers City, as it's called, looks to simply be a sequel to the original Subway Surfers. The original game has developed a huge amount since it was first released in 2012, but it is showing its age. So the fact that Subway Surfers City comes with multiple characters from the original game, new additions like the hoverboards and of course, revamped graphics.

Subway Surfers City is currently in soft launch on iOS for the UK, Canada, Denmark, Indonesia, Netherlands, and the Philippines. Meanwhile, on Android, it's currently available in Denmark and the Philippines.

The decision to make a sequel to their most successful game is a risky one for Sybo. But it makes sense, after all the Unity engine is showing its age, and limits what they can do with it. However, stealth-dropping is an interesting way of going about it, especially when this is one of the world's most popular game franchises on mobile!

Still, we're interested to see what the reaction is to Subway Surfers City, and when we can expect it to become available for all players. Here's hoping it lives up to expectations.

And if you're not able to access it, don't fret, you can always try some of the games we've selected as the top five to try this week while you wait.

Or check in on our ever-growing list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)!