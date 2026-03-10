Subnautica: Below Zero breaks the ice for more exciting aquatic alien adventures on mobile

Below freezing

Subnautica: Below Zero is available now on iOS and Android

It takes you to the frigid polar regions of the Subnautica world

Craft new items, encounter new species, and survive the dangers of the depths and the surface alike

In the survival-crafting adventure world, Subnautica is one of, if not perhaps the only, most well-known entries in the alien aquatic subgenre. Now, if you're hungry for more of that salty sea breeze on mobile, you can dive right into the frigid waters of Subnautica: Below Zero! Now available on iOS and Android, with a 10% discount until March 17th.

The original Subnautica saw you marooned on an alien planet nearly entirely covered in ocean. And Below Zero follows a similar plotline, only instead of being cast away in the balmy equatorial regions, you find yourself inhabiting the frigid polar seas.

That means all new species to encounter, both passive and aggressive, as well as new equipment to craft that'll help you in your survival, such as the Seatruck. Temperature is a brand-new mechanic that means you'll have to carefully watch how long you spend out of the water, while ice floes and icebergs offer new land-based areas to explore (atop your trusty Snowfox hoverbike, of course).

Cool as ice

Below Zero also offers other, less concrete points of appeal. There's a greater focus on story here, including the mysterious alien predecessors who once lived on the planet. You even have a fully voiced protagonist that offers their two cents on the goings-on, which I'm sure will be a little more contentious.

But, at its core, Below Zero is exactly what you'd hope for if you had been reading our Subnautica mobile review back when it was first published. It's more of the same great alien survival adventure, with a decent helping of new mechanics and content to sink your teeth into.

Although Subnautica is undoubtedly fantastic, the iOS App Store and Google Play are only one small facet of what mobile has to offer. And if you're looking for more great releases, why not go Off the AppStore with our feature of the same name, as Will digs into this week's subject, SCP-1048.