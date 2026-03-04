Subnautica: Below Zero shows off sub-zero gameplay in an arctic alien world

Bit chilly

Subnautica: Below Zero has released a new gameplay video

It shows off more of what to expect including new creatures and equipment

Below Zero takes the underwater survival of Subnautica to a new, icebound location

With its initial successful mobile launch, it was only a matter of time before Subnautica's standalone expansion Below Zero finally made its way to mobile. And for those unfamiliar, or sceptical about how it'd translate to mobile, there's brand-new mobile gameplay footage of Subnautica: Below Zero to dive into.

A lot of what's on display will be familiar either to fans of Subnautica or those who've been introduced to the series via mobile. We see our eponymous heroine exploring the depths of the alien ocean in the frigid new setting, gathering resources and crafting new equipment.

But there are some interesting additions that fit the icy setting, such as a new temperature bar that makes going onto the enlarged surface areas almost as deadly as below the water line. Meanwhile, there's a host of creatures, such as the Sea Monkey, to encounter, and a vehicle in the form of the sea truck.

Crash Dive

As for the actual gameplay concessions for mobile, we can see that there's plenty carried over from the first Subnautica port, such as pausing during building. However, what that at least confirms is that there won't be any changes for the sake of changes in Below Zero.

I'm a bit of a Subnautica fan myself, although I haven't had the pleasure of trying Below Zero. But everything I've seen of this expansion promises more of the wondrous (and terrifying) alien world we've come to expect from Subnautica for you to explore.

Be sure to keep an eye out for when Subnautica: Below Zero comes to iOS and Android on March 10th, with pre-registration now open and 10% off for those who sign up.

In the meantime, you'd be surprised to find what underwater exploration experiences there are to be had on mobile.