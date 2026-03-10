Off the AppStore: Bear the power of SCP-1048

Take control of a SCP teddy bear builder

Slay rats and other enemies to grab resources and build

Make all sorts of bears as you slowly take over the facility

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

What started off as a pretty popular internet game has since spawned an entire universe almost entirely powered by fans and enthusiasts. I'm of course talking about the SCP universe, which revolves around an organisation dedicated to the capture, containment, and study of anomalous entities.

And wow, are there a lot of them. They can be as simple as an evil mask or as complex as a sentient factory pumping out advanced, dangerous technology. Depending on who wields the SCP, they can be used for great good or great evil. Necroticfly wants to see which one you'll be by giving you responsibility over SCP-1048.

You're someone who has recently been hired to oversee part of the SCP Foundation, specifically the activities of SCP-1048. This anomaly is shown to be a sentient teddy bear capable of performing basic actions such as walking, jumping, and picking stuff up.

It has been placed in an abandoned area of the facility overrun with rats. You must guide the anomaly to perform pest control by eliminating the seemingly endless rats. The more rats that you eliminate, the more flesh the anomaly can gather and store in a nearby hole in the wall. With enough flesh, the next action is revealed.

SCP-1048 has the power to take the flesh it has gathered and assemble it into other bears with similar capabilities. These constructed bears are completely autonomous and will behave independently from your orders and the actions of SCP-1048.

Depending on how much flesh is used, the bears will behave differently, ranging from being entirely focused on gathering materials to hunting down enemies. As time passes, the rats won't be the only hostiles you'll encounter, as machines and other enemies enter the area.

However, with different types of enemies, you can gather different kinds of materials that can be used to make stronger and more complex bears.

SCP-1048 is a 2D top-down action-idle experience where you control a bear to gather and build more bears to gather even more and eliminate tougher foes. It requires patience and effort to gather what you need and then use the resources wisely to craft the bears that will contribute most efficiently to your efforts.

Okay, I'm going to say it: you're in charge of your own Build-A-Bear Workshop, so have at it, champ.

SCP-1048 is available to download and play from its itch.io page!