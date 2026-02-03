Subnautica Below Zero will bring the temperature down as it's set to come to mobile

Hope you've got your drysuit handy

Subnautica Below Zero is coming to mobile for a frigid expansion to the hit original

Dive into the arctic region of Planet 4546B and take on all-new mysteries

Cope with sub-zero temperatures, new threats and new wonders to explore

I hate deep water. But you know what I hate even more? Deep water beneath ice, because then you don't even have the ability to swim to the surface! All of which to say I will emphatically not be playing Subnatica Below Zero when it makes its way to mobile on March 10th.

But if your self-preservation instinct is right up there with cave divers and people who compete in flugtag events, you'll probably be quite excited. As Subnautica Below Zero offers the same one-of-a-kind brand of underwater survival crafting that the original Subnautica (also on mobile) does.

The difference? Well, the environment, as you'll find yourself on a different part of Planet 4546B in its arctic region, where the temperature is as deadly as the water and what lurks below it. There are all new perils to confront and wonders to uncover in Subnautica Below Zero with new creatures, equipment and biomes.

Frigid

All jokes aside, Subnautica Below Zero is widely considered an excellent expansion, and for good reason. Aside from being standalone, it features a heavier emphasis on ground-based exploration while not shirking on new underwater areas to explore.

For those who felt the original storyline of Subnautica was a bit shallow (hah, water puns), then you'll find that Below Zero offers more insights into the strange precursor aliens who inhabited the planet. Not only that, but the ever-present need to find your sister, who was lost in the crash landing, drives you forward through perhaps the most perilous areas of Subnautica thus far.

