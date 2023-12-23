Lovebrush Chronicles just launched a new update that lets you gain entrance to the legendary Eden

Meet reimaginings of the game's 5 male leads.

NetEase Games has announced a new update for its dating game, Lovebrush Chronicles. The latest update adds Eden, a desert realm, to the game and continues the game's story after the Godheim chapter. Eden is a vast desert with powerful monsters lurking beneath the golden sands. To survive in this desert realm, survivors built massive underground shelters.

Among the survivors are the NEOS, individuals who have developed supernatural abilities that allow them to battle the creatures beneath the sand. As the only individuals able to cross the dangerous desert, the NEOS are the only ones who can find special tickets granting access to the legendary oasis of Eden.

Through January 11, you can jump in and explore the new area as long as you've reached level 6 and cleared Story Chapter 16-3. You'll re-meet the five main characters, four with new identities: Ayn, the Leader of the Order; Lars, the Traveling Merchant; Alkaid, the Mysterious Youth and Clarence, the Legendary Mercenary. Additionally, you’ll reunite with Cael, the Paragon from Another World.

The event introduces new SSR and new SR Illustras, which will debut in three themed Illustra Pools. The first pool features SSR Illustra Alkaid Starlight at Hand, while you'll have a chance to nab SR Illustra Ayn Everburning and SSR Illustra Lars Atop The Ruins from the second. From the final pool, you can earn SSR Illustra Cael Sprout.

You’ll be able to unlock new Picturas by partaking in activity events. Participate in the Gem Mining activity to receive the Limited Puppet Clothing "Mercenary Special Forces." Logging in on December 24th will grant you Christmas mail from five characters, with each letter containing 60 Diamonds. On December 24th and December 25th, you can clear Common Story 17 to receive a blessing voice message from the character with the highest Affinity.

Lovebrush Chronicles is also offering five New Year's Day greetings with 60 Diamonds each. All you have to do is log in on January 1st. For all the latest Lovebrush Chronicles news, check out the game's official website or follow the game on Instagram or Twitter.