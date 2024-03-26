Top 10 most hilarious mobile games
So you want to play a funny game alone or with your friends but can't decide which one, since there are so many of them? Don't worry, we got you! We tried them all, and we can say that we've managed to pick some of the most hilarious mobile games you can try out right now.
Some of the funniest games we listed are mobile multiplayer games because it's always more fun when playing with friends or family. From popular titles such as Among Us and Stumble Guys to the likes of Jackbox Party Pack, which combines trivia with fun and murder, we have some neat picks for you today, that we're sure you will love.
Our 10 most hilarious mobile games. Ok, let's get right into it!
1
Goat Simulator
Originally released on PC, but too good to stay on just one platform, Goat Simulator graced us with its presence on mobile, thus landing it the number one spot in our most hilarious mobile games list.
If you're new, Goat Simulator is unlike anything you've ever played. You actually get to play as a goat and roam around the open world, causing chaos and destruction.
It has humour, physics-based gameplay, and heaps of goats flying around. While there are objectives and challenges to complete, the real laugh comes from using the goat's various abilities (because of course a goat has abilities), which can wreak havoc and cause mayhem.
There's always something to do. You could be licking, headbutting a truck, or jumping across the sky, so there's always something new to try. Better yet, there are also several sequels and spin-offs, such as "Goat Simulator MMO Simulation," "Goat Simulator Waste of Space," and "Goat Simulator Payday", so you can never get bored.
2
Sausage Man
Sausage Man is not too far from what you might imagine. You take on the role of a sausage, who is also a man, who is also a warrior. Sounds complicated?
It's actually a battle royale type of game where you have creative freedom to design your perfect sausage and enter the sausage fest with 99 other players. Yeah, that's going to be a fiesta.
For those who love shooters and want to try their hand at a fun one, forget Call of Duty or PUBG, and play Sausage Man! The game where sausage meets fire, and the result is not a hot dog.
3
Octodad: Dadliest Catch
Octodad: Dadliest Catch is one of the titles that sort of started the creation of this list. It's one of the funniest games you will play if you look past the visuals.
It is an extremely fun and quirky experience because you get to play as Octodad. For those who don't know, Octodad is an octopus who must blend in with humans to avoid detection from his family.
We recommend you start slow, because it's not easy navigating through life eight tentacles at a time (despite thinking it could be). Oh, and also, in a suit.
4
Plants vs Zombies
Plants vs. Zombies is an entertaining tower defence title from PopCap Games, originally released for PC in 2009. Since then, it has been successfully adapted for different platforms, including Android and iOS.
It is all about defending your house from a relentless horde of zombies. You'll need to strategically use plants with unique abilities to fend off the undead and protect your home.
Plants vs. Zombies on mobile has been praised for its engaging gameplay, witty humour, and difficult stages. It's worth mentioning that it has received updates over the years, including new plants and levels. Its success has spawned sequels and spin-offs, such as Plants vs. Zombies 2 and Plants vs. Zombies Heroes.Download Plants vs. Zombies from App Store | Download Plants vs. Zombies from Google Play Store
5
PewDiePie's Tuber Simulation
Albeit not super fun until you get the hang of it, Tuber Simulator is one of the most hilarious pixelated games that revolves around decorating and "farming" likes. Here, you start your life as a YouTuber from zero. Quite literally.
You're starting off in the basement, with a junk PC and a dream. The goal is to get tons of views and get viral, by decorating your room, expanding it, and taking part in all the weekly events.
The fun part is in the community. There are a lot of pop culture references that anyone who's on the internet will know - memes, jokes, and anything funny on the internet, including cats.
6
Jackbox Party Pack
For many years now, the Jackbox Party Pack has been a staple in the Twitch community and online parties. Anyone trying to have fun with friends online probably owns one of these JPPs.
In essence, the Jackbox Party Pack is not a game, but rather a series of multiplayer party games. It is available on many platforms, and most (if not all) of the available titles are cross-platform.
Some of the best Jackbox Party Pack games you can find in the bundles are QuipLash, Trivia Murder Party 1 & 2, Monster Seeking Monster (an epicly hilarious dating sim), and of course, Joke Boat.
The latter is part of the Jackbox Party Pack 6, and it's one of the funniest, cringiest games you'll ever play. Especially if you have some hilarious friends to join you.
7
Storyteller
Unlike many other games on this list, Storyteller is unique. The way the Storyteller achieves "fun" is through the unique interactions players can have with the characters or scenes. We won't go into too much detail, but this game deserves to be played and re-played.
Without spoiling it for you, all we can say is that you create a certain narrative for each of the prompts given. No matter the character, scene or circumstances, you can try out various things and you're guaranteed to get a laugh.
8
Stumble Guys
If you know the popular battle royale "Fall Guys" on PC, Stumble Guys is the closest experience that you can get on mobile. The goal is, as you can probably guess, to not stumble and fall.
You compete with up to 32 players in a variety of mini-games and obstacle courses, and the last man standing is the winner. The funny characters and interactions make it impossible to keep a straight face on. It's going to crack you up quite often.
It is free to download on both Google Play and the App Store, with the option to make in-app purchases.
9
Among Us
If you've been around the gaming scene for a few years now, chances are you've heard of Among Us. It made the pandemic a lot more enjoyable for people staying at home and looking to play something with their friends.
However, Among Us is more than just a simple game you can enjoy with friends. Similar to Mafia, it plays on deception and ultimate betrayal. That's what makes it so fun. All the players are randomly assigned roles, and they can be either crewmates or impostors.
The goal is to identify and vote off the impostors (or aliens), while completing tasks around the map, and trying not to get eliminated yourself.
Among Us' mechanics are designed in such a way that the impostors have to secretly sabotage and eliminate crewmates while preventing them from completing their tasks. It's one of the most fun casual experiences anyone can enjoy right now, even without tons of gaming experience behind.
10
Airport Security
If you ever dreamed of patting down people without repercussions, we've found the game for you! Now, now, don't let your mind wander too much, because we're talking about being a police officer here. Or rather, an airport security officer.
Airport Security is much more than that, though. You have to perform a variety of tasks, from scanning luggage, identifying prohibited items, and checking passport information, to interrogating suspicious individuals. And yes, performing searches too.
Overall, Airport Security can be a lot of fun and the amazing mechanics make it stand out. If you look at it from a different perspective, it also can educate players on airport security procedures as well.
And with it, we are closing off the list of the funniest mobile games at the moment. Leave some of your favourites below, there are more hilarious games around, but we couldn't squeeze them all in!
