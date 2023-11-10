Stumble Guys has just released the Stumble Workshop which lets players create their own courses

Scopely has been slowly expanding the Stumbleverse in Stumble Guys over the last few years. October saw a collaboration with MrBeast and November is set to take things even further with the brand new Stumble Workshop. It is a special platform built within the game itself, which will allow players to design, build, and share their own courses.

That means that players won’t just be competing in maps created by Scopely for Stumble Guys. Stumble Workshop provides a whole new way of playing on courses created for the community, by the community. It is going to be a powerhouse of creative expression as everyone is free to play, create, compete, and connect on their own terms.

Stumble Workshop has been designed keeping flexibility in mind, as the only limit on this editing platform is your own imagination. From adjustable sizing to physics controls, players can go into extreme depth when creating captivating tracks. Initially, 30 placeable objects and obstacles will be available, with more being added periodically.

This also isn’t the only major update coming to the game itself. Like I said before, the Stumbleverse is expanding, and Stumble Workshop is only the beginning. Expect to find a diverse array of monthly and quarterly updates that will keep rolling out gradually. Access to the level editor will first be given to creators, with players progressively receiving access over the next few weeks.

