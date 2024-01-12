Apple Arcade introduces numerous updates to Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Crayola Create and Play

Apple Arcade subscribers have kicked off the year in style with a plethora of new games already being added to the platform. Titles like Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and Blackjack by MobilityWare+ were part of the January 2024 games alongside several other updates. Apple also revealed that they plan on introducing two more games, BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team and Words in Progress on February 1st.

While the newer games are obviously there, a few older ones have also been updated to feature new content. Take, for instance, Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Sunblink and Sanrio just released the version 1.4 patch, which introduces new wintery costumes, furniture customization, and some QoL improvements. In addition, there’s an entirely new storyline to try out.

For those looking for some creative inspiration, head over to Crayola Create and Play+ to try out the Winter Rainbow Rush and Lunar New Year events. Players can go on thrilling rides in the snow while they draw lucky red envelopes, all in preparation for Crayola Creativity Week. It is a weeklong commemoration of children’s creativity and will be full of daily art activities to take part in.

Some of the other updates include Jetpack Joyride 2, which allows players to test the new Hamster Ball vehicle while sporting the Camouflage hero skin. There’s also the Water Jetpack for those who prefer a wetter ride. Puzzle & Dragons Story introduces a special dungeon and Kingdoms: Merge & Build opens up an Endless Mode to players who’ve completed the first season.

TMNT Splintered Fate brings about the story mode for players who are looking for a lesser challenge. Finally, stitch is celebrating the Year of the Dragon with numerous events and Chess Universe+ is adding two new tournaments alongside more chess sets and boards.

Download all these games by subscribing to Apple Arcade now.