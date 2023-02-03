Stumble Guys adds themed in-game goodies and a new level in NFL collaboration event

Scopely has announced a new collab event for Stumble Guys, letting players spice up their multiplayer stumbling mayhem on mobile. Just in time for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII, the “Stumble Guys” x NFL collaboration comes hot on the heels of its team-up with Hot Wheels in December last year. This time, players can look forward to brand new NFL content to kick things off this month.

In the “Stumble Guys” x NFL collaboration event, players can expect to welcome a new Super Bowl LVII-themed level into the fray. Players can tackle and stumble to the finish line to get ahead of the pack; plus, official skins of all 14 NFL Playoff teams will also be up for grabs.

Of course, once players get a taste of sweet, sweet victory, they can showboat with new victory emotes and dances, as well as fresh taunts that Stumblers can use for the ultimate bragging rights. Those new themed jerseys and helmets will definitely come in handy while you're dodging giant hammers and leaping your way across the final stretch to the finish line.

By the way, Stumble Guys bagged first place during our recent Pocket Gamer Awards 2022 as the Best Platform Game - you can catch the highlights of the stream on the awards page.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can download Stumble Guys on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

