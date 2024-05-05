Squad Busters hits 20 million pre-registrations in record time

Only 10 more million pre-registrations required to hit all milestones

20 million pre-registrations and counting

Loads of rewards to be won in various Supercell games

Title will release on May 29th

It’s barely been a week since Supercell began pre-registrations for their highly anticipated title, Squad Busters. And in this short duration, the upcoming mobile game has already hit 20 million pre-registrations. After a beta test late in 2023 to a soft launch last month, things have really picked up pace for the MOBA-RTS.

Pre-registrations for Squad Busters come with a tonne of bonuses. Currently, you're on track to receive 10,000x Coins, one El Tigre, and three Chests. If the 30 million milestone is hit, which it most definitely will, then an exclusive emote will be offered as well. But that’s not all because you’ll receive rewards in other Supercell games as well, including Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Boom Beach, and Hay Day.

If you somehow missed hearing about Squad Busters, it’s a special blend of RTS and MOBA gameplay, wherein you must gather characters from the Cellverse to participate in heated four-minute-long battles. From the tiny baby level to the extremely powerful stages, these characters can be upgraded as you progress through the action-packed campaign mode.

Thanks to all the distinctive modifiers and varied character lineups, there are loads of permutations and combinations to try out. From chasing Loot Goblins to smashing Pinatas and scaring others by using Royal Ghosts, you’ll be performing a new tactic in every match.

Squad Busters’ release is pretty big because it marks Supercell’s return after six long years. Brawl Stars was released back in 2018, post which the powerhouse studio hasn’t dropped another project. Supercell tends to greenlight only those games that bring in big money, as evidenced by their huge number of axed projects in the last decade.

Given that Squad Busters is confirmed to launch on Android and iOS, it seems like the studio is confident in the success of this title. You can pre-register for it by clicking on your preferred link below or visiting the official website for more information. Squad Busters will launch on May 29th for everyone.