Strikers1945: RE is a revamp of a classic and is now open for pre-registration

Com2uS has announced that Strikers1945: RE is now open for pre-registration, letting players get first dibs on the officially licensed arcade shooter game as soon as it's launched. The upcoming title offers enhanced visuals, new challenges, exciting daily missions and more for iOS and Android users alike.

In Strikers1945: RE, you can look forward to showing off your flight prowess with a variety of Attack and Support skills. You can also earn Coins, customise your skills, and unleash your aerial strategies as you upgrade your aircraft to maximise your firepower and dominate the skies.

“Strikers1945: RE holds the fun of simple video gameplay as well as making progress,” says Jihoon Han, Head of Game Business Group. “We will do our best to inform our global users of the return of the legendary shooter game and further introduce more diverse genres of games."

The game offers a convenient portrait mode, simple controls, an offline patrol mode, 50 scenario stage battles, and 230 upgrade skill combos. You can soar high with the X-36, AV-8 Harrier, F-22 Raptor, F-4 Phantom, F-117 Nighthawk, F/A-18E Super Hornet, and so much more.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Strikers1945: RE on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or head on over to the official website to know more about the game as well.