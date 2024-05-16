News

AEW: Figure Fighters lets you battle using your favourite wrestlers and connect to a wallet to boost your collection, out now

Jump into the ring and duke it out in style

AEW: Figure Fighters lets you battle using your favourite wrestlers and connect to a wallet to boost your collection, out now
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| AEW: Figure Fighters
  • Collect your favourite wrestlers from the franchise
  • Engage in auto-battling fun
  • Try out different game modes and challenges

TNT Sports and AEW have officially announced the launch of AEW: Figure Fighters, inviting everyone to join in on some rowdy wrestling fun on iOS and Android. The casual title lets you collect your favourite wrestlers from the franchise in a colourful and casual environment, as you upgrade them and play through epic battles in the ring.

In AEW: Figure Fighters, you can look forward to diving into a fresh 3D wrestling experience with AEW icons across a convenient auto battler. You can immerse yourself in the AEW fandom by building your lineup of wrestlers and levelling up your roster to duke it out in a variety of game modes and challenges.

As you step into the ring, you can engage in 1:1 matches using Swerve Strickland, Timeless Toni Storm, Darby Allin, Kris Statlander, Chris Jericho and more. The game also offers web3 functionality so you can connect to a wallet to collect more wrestlers in your lineup.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're eager to put your own skills to the test across more sports games on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best ones on Android to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out AEW: Figure Fighters on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

AEW: Figure Fighters icon
Download now!
AEW: Figure Fighters
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.