AEW: Figure Fighters lets you battle using your favourite wrestlers and connect to a wallet to boost your collection, out now

TNT Sports and AEW have officially announced the launch of AEW: Figure Fighters, inviting everyone to join in on some rowdy wrestling fun on iOS and Android. The casual title lets you collect your favourite wrestlers from the franchise in a colourful and casual environment, as you upgrade them and play through epic battles in the ring.

In AEW: Figure Fighters, you can look forward to diving into a fresh 3D wrestling experience with AEW icons across a convenient auto battler. You can immerse yourself in the AEW fandom by building your lineup of wrestlers and levelling up your roster to duke it out in a variety of game modes and challenges.

As you step into the ring, you can engage in 1:1 matches using Swerve Strickland, Timeless Toni Storm, Darby Allin, Kris Statlander, Chris Jericho and more. The game also offers web3 functionality so you can connect to a wallet to collect more wrestlers in your lineup.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out AEW: Figure Fighters on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.