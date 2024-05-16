Blue Archive preps for 2.5-year anniversary with limited-time in-game events and rate-up banners

Grab exclusive goodies throughout the month of May

Discover Hyakkaryouran Chapter 1

Collect High-Quality Fountain Pens in the mini-game

Enjoy rate-up recruitment for Yukari

Nexon is gearing up for some epic festivities within Blue Archive, inviting everyone to join in on the 2.5-Year Anniversary Festival Planning Committee until May 28th. Simply tap the corresponding banner on the event page and have a look at the booth's episode every day at 3:00 AM (UTC). Then, once you're done, you can enjoy special rewards in your Mailbox for the day.

In the latest update for Blue Archive, you can also look forward to discovering Main Story Vol. 5 Hyakkaryouran Chapter 1: "Like the Flower That Wishes to Bloom". Yukari will have a rate-up chance in the summons pool until May 21st, along with a Balancing Schale's Books with the General Student Council mini-event until May 28th.

Here, you simply need to complete Mission 2-3 (Normal) to unlock the event, where you can earn rewards such as High-Quality Fountain Pens depending on the AP you spend in AP-content. Up to 31,000 High-Quality Fountain Pens are up for grabs.

Meanwhile, Saori, Hiyori, Shun, Kokona will have a pick-up recruitment as well until May 28th, with an Escort Drill Joint Firing Drill until May 20th. You can learn more about all the nitty-gritty over on the official patch notes. By the way, you can also head on over to our Blue Archive coupon codes list to grab more freebies!

