Summoners War: Chronicles celebrates first anniversary of Korean launch with plenty of in-game events

Com2uS is ramping up the festivities with the first anniversary of Summoners War: Chronicles, letting players enjoy plenty of in-game events to celebrate the first year since the popular game was released in Korea. In particular, you can look forward to updates to the Guild Siege Battle systems as well as some much-awaited balance improvements and quality-of-life upgrades.

In the latest update to Summoners War: Chronicles, you can expect to embark on a new quest on the Rahil Kingdom Foundation Day Festival event page. Here, there will be a special event dungeon across the seven islands, and each one will have normal, boss, and gimmick dungeons. Additionally, the new Festival Island features a series of special events to ring in the one-year anniv until October 12th.

The update also adds transformation potions that allow you to morph into different kinds of Monsters and Chibi Naraka along with their skills. Plus, you can take advantage of new Guild Siege Battle rules where speed is king - if your guild is able to take down all enemy defence camps, you will be able to capture the base.

