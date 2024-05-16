Usagi Shima puts carrots on sale and opens CBT sign-ups for next big update

Five new bunnies will be joining the fray soon

Indie developer pank0 has announced an exciting new update for Usagi Shima, inviting everyone to indulge in some carrot-y goodness this season. In celebration of all the blossoming vibes of spring, the adorable bunny-collecting game is offering a 20% discount on all carrots for a limited time to help you keep those fluffy rabbits nice and plump.

In the latest update to Usagi Shima, you can bask in the festivities of springtime as you splurge on carrots for your bunny visitors. As the title of the game suggests, you'll need to populate your bunny island with cute little floofs who will wander around the greenery either munching on some treats or just chilling and staring into space (check out my review to get an idea!).

You can pet them, feed them, play with them, and even indulge in a little bit of hide and seek with them - in turn, they'll show their love and gratitude by leaving some treats for you as well. As for the carrots, you can use them to upgrade and expand your island or buy toys for your bunnies to make them want to hang out with you even more.

At the moment, the game is also running a Closed Beta Test for its next big update, which will welcome five new bunnies to the fray. If you're interested in giving that a go, you can sign up to volunteer as tribute.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Usagi Shima on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.