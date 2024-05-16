News

Astrokings launches Gunbuster collab event with new heroes, flagship, challenges and more

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| ASTROKINGS
  • Eight new heroes join the fray
  • Welcome the brand-new flagship Exelion
  • Five new Gunbuster hero portraits up for grabs

Tilting Point has announced an exciting partnership with Gainax to offer everyone a special collab event within Astrokings. In particular, you can look forward to welcoming the popular anime Gunbuster to the multiplayer title this month until May 30th.

In the latest limited-time crossover event within Astrokings, you can expect to encounter eight new heroes (Jung Freud, Amano Kazumi, Kashihara Reiko, Smith Toren, Tashiro Tatsumi, Gunbuster, Ohta Kouichirou, Takaya Noriko) as you dive into interstellar battles and manage your resources across different worlds.

There will also be a brand-new flagship Exelion plus five types of Gunbuster hero portraits to score, and if you're looking to put your combat prowess to the test, the limited edition PVP and PVE content will be available to challenge. This comes on top of the Exeilion Fleet raid event as well as the NPC Wanted content.

The Gunbuster x Astrokings Collaboration Event also offers an exclusive code "TNGB2024" - all you have to do is log in to nab those awesome in-game goodies and be on your way.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're on the hunt for more ways you can team up with your allies or challenge other players all over the world, why not take a look at our list of the best MMOs on Android to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Astrokings on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

