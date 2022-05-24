Streets of Rage 4 lets you dive back into the classic beat 'em up franchise on mobile, out now on iOS and Android

Playdigious has officially announced the worldwide release of Streets of Rage 4, the latest instalment of the highly anticipated beat 'em up franchise. Featuring revamped visuals but with the same action-packed flavour fans of the popular IP know and love, the game lets players dive back into old-school arcade mania 25 years after the last episode of the game ended.

In Streets of Rage 4's mobile version, players can look forward to experiencing the award-winning title on both iOS and Android devices with full controller support. The mobile launch will also coincide with the release of the Mr. X Nightmare DLC, and will give players the opportunity to fight back against the new crime syndicate threatening the peace in the streets.

Boasting a score of over 85 on Metacritic as well as several awards - which includes a nomination for the Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards - the game reintroduces Axel, Blaze, Adam and their allies to Wood Oak City for the modern era.

If you're keen on joining in on the fight, you can now download Streets of Rage 4 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $8.99 a pop or your local equivalent, but fans who purchase the game early will receive a 10% discount, reducing the price down to $7.99. Meanwhile, the Mr. X's Nightmare DLC can be purchased for $2.99, and will include three new playable characters along with a Survival mode and other in-game extras.

