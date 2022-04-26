Streets of Rage 4 is making the Mr. X Nightmare DLC available to purchase upon the game's mobile launch on May 24th

Streets of Rage 4 is coming to both iOS and Android devices this May, and as the perfect icing to the cake, the Mr. X Nightmare DLC will also be available at launch on mobile devices. This will let players enjoy three new playable characters, character customisation features, new weapons, fresh enemies and more.

Coming to iOS and Android on May 24th, the Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC will be available to purchase for $2.99 a pop. Players can expect a new Survival mode that will put their skills to the test with exciting challenges every week, as well as character customisation features that let players craft their own fighting style. You can use these flashy new moves to take down new foes, and with fresh weapons to boot.

The DLC follows the tale of the Streets of Rage 4 heroes after the events of the game. In preparation for any future threats, the heroes take on a unique training system using Dr. Zan's AI program that crafts dangerous simulations.

Eager to feel all the nostalgia on your mobile device? Streets of Rage 4 is finally coming to iOS and Android on May 24th, but while you wait, you can pre-register for the game on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices and enjoy a special 10% off discount at $7.99 instead of $8.99. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the DLC, or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.

