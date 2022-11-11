Station 117, point-and-click adventure game developers Glitch Games' latest project, is due out soon with pre-orders open now

Glitch Games, developers of numerous fantastic point-and-click adventure games, has announced their next project fresh off the recent release of Another Tomorrow earlier this year and the smaller but still great Incoherence in June. This new game, titled Station 117, brings more point-and-click goodness straight to your pocket and is due out pretty soon.

While story details are light, we can gather a general sense of the setting. Station 117 seems to be set in an underwater research facility, and involves a seemingly huge amount of varied puzzle pieces. It is possible the goal is to figure out exactly what happened at this eerie station, but only time will tell.

The gameplay is very similar to Glitch’s other games. Adventuring through numerous rooms - each beautifully rendered in 3D - players will be picking up pieces to use in puzzles or simply completing those puzzles themselves, all of which will further the plot and help you determine what exactly you’re doing here.

The point-and-click genre has seen a lot of success on mobile, with the The Room series likely being the biggest example of that, and it’s nice to see a developer so dialled in on keeping the classic genre alive. Given their pedigree, it’s a safe bet that Station 117 will be yet another hit and full of brain-teasing excellence along with ingenious puzzle designs.

If you’d like to get ahead of the curve, you can currently pre-order it at either of the links below for only $1.99. In the meantime, you can try out all of their other games and get a good sense of what to expect when Station 117 launches. That launch date isn’t official yet, but it’s quite likely we’ll see it during the beginning months of 2023.