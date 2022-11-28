Station 117, the newest point-and-click title from Glitch Games, officially launches

Glitch Games, which has developed a ton of stellar point-and-click adventure games, has fully released its newest project: a mystery point-and-click game based around an underwater research facility titled Station 117. After the studio opened up pre-orders about two weeks ago, this new entry into their expansive catalogue of adventure and mystery point-and-clicks looks to be Glitch Games’ latest hit.

Station 117 takes place in an undisclosed portion of the Pacific Ocean, where a classified research facility on the ocean floor has been doing completely secret work. Unfortunately, as things tend to do, something went wrong.

You take on the role of Franklin Gates, a genius billionaire with a vague interest in marine biology, and your goal is to discover both what went wrong at the station and also what exactly these guys were working on.

If you know Glitch Games, you know mostly what to expect. There’s plenty of their trademark sense of humour here alongside their excellent puzzle design and a ton of secrets to uncover. To help you with this project, you can utilise the brand new Glitch Camera, which will allow you to take snapshots of things that might be important to solving other puzzles and keep them on your person instead of having to walk back and forth between the two.

Add in a massive amount of engaging puzzles alongside a beautiful soundtrack that highlights the melancholic nature of being this far under the waves, and you’ve got the recipe for another point-and-click banger from potentially the most prolific developer of the genre on mobile devices.

If you’d like to get your hands on this brand-new title yourself, you can purchase it at either of the links below this article for only $1.99. In the meantime, you can check out Glitch Games’ entire catalogue for more fantastic point-and-click adventure titles!