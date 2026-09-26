State of Desire puts you in charge of a prison full of gang leaders and assassins

Don't become the warden everybody hates

Build a prison from cells to maximum security

Manage inmates, guards, rivalries and riots

Fight for influence in the criminal underworld

State of Desire sounds like a perfume someone asks you to try as you walk through a department store. Since you're here, you know that’s not the case. It’s actually a prison strategy that’s just been added to iOS and Android stores.

You start with a small correctional facility and slowly build it out into a maximum-security prison, adding cell blocks and guard towers as you go. Naturally, all the inmates are your troublemakers. Expect to see gang leaders, smugglers, assassins, the city's worst, all with their own history and grudges.

Rivalries build up and contraband gets passed around behind your back. Riots can kick off at any point, and escape attempts will test whatever security you've got. You've got guards, commanders and officers to recruit for keeping a lid on things, each with their own skills.

Running the prison is only the first part, though. Past that, State of Desire moves into alliances, wars and a scrap for influence in the criminal underworld. Oh, and in case the name sounded familiar to State of Survival, it’s probably because FunPlus is involved.

I've seen The Shawshank Redemption enough times to know the warden isn't usually the one you're supposed to be rooting for.

I will point out that the store screenshots have that smoothed-over, slightly glossy look, which usually points to AI being employed somewhere. While I can’t say that for certain, it was the first thing I noticed, and that isn’t a great first impression.

A heads-up on content, too. The App Store rates it 18+ for frequent sexual content and mature themes alongside realistic violence. It seems the Desire in the title isn't just there for show.

Our list of the best strategy games on Android has plenty where nobody's tunnelling out behind a poster.