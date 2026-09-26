Pokémon Go’s Sandile Hatch Day teams up with Adidas for new trainer gear

Crocodiles first, then shopping

Sandile Hatch Day runs on October 17th

Hatch Eggs faster and earn double Candy

Adidas stores offer exclusive avatar gear

We’ve all been trainers in Pokémon Go for a decade now, so it was only a matter of time before a company that actually makes trainers came in knocking. Adidas has a limited-time collection out with Pokémon, and the in-game side of it arrives alongside a Hatch Day for Sandile.

Sandile Hatch Day runs on October 17th, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time. For those six hours, Sandile hatches far more often from two km Eggs, and spinning PokéStops is more likely to hand you two km Eggs in the first place.

Hatch distance is halved and you get double Candy from hatching. Getting a Sandile all the way to Krookodile costs 125 Candy across its two evolutions, and most of that is the last step.

Free Timed Research gives you an Incubator and some XP. There's also a paid ticket that cuts hatch distance to a quarter and rewards a Star Piece, two Super Incubators and a few other bits for earning Stardust and walking one km. Everything has to be claimed before 5:00 pm on the day. The Hatch Day ticket costs US$1.99, or the equivalent in your local currency, and availability varies by region.

The adidas side runs a lot longer. From September 25th until January 15th, 2027, opening Pokémon Go at a participating adidas store or retailer gets you Timed Research with an adidas jacket and cap for your avatar, plus XP, Stardust, a Lucario encounter and Lucario Mega Energy.

Once you've picked it up, you've got until February 13th, 2027 to finish it. There's also a map of participating stores if you want to plan a route.

Before the Eggs start piling up on the 17th, check our list of this month’s Pokémon Go promo codes for anything free going.