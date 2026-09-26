Gato Roboto brings its cat in a mech suit to Crunchyroll Game Vault

One life, one mech

Play as a cat trapped in a mech suit

Explore an alien planet beyond the wreckage

Swap between Kiki and her armoured mech

I always forget Crunchyroll does games. Most of the time it's the anime you're there for, and Game Vault just sits in the background doing its own thing. It isn't all anime in there, though, and the latest addition is Gato Roboto. It’s a 2019 Metroidvania about a cat in a mech suit.

You're playing as Kiki, whose owner, Captain Gary, has managed to crash-land on an alien planet during what should've been a routine patrol. Gary's stuck in the wreckage and the rest of the crew are out cold, so the rescue falls to Kiki. Anyone who's lived with a cat will know that's not ideal. There's every chance she'd just sit on him.

Most of it comes down to the mech suit. Kiki's pretty sturdy inside it, with a blaster, micro-missiles for breaking through rock and a double jump. She can also hop out whenever she likes, squeezing through pipes, swimming and climbing walls to get where the suit can't. The catch is that one hit outside the suit finishes her off, so a lot of the time you're weighing up whether it's worth the risk.

The map's split into different sectors, like a high-tech lab, an underwater aqueduct and a heater core, and picking up upgrades such as the dash lets you go back and reach places you couldn't before.

You get to pilot a submarine at one point too, and there are turrets to take over and health expansions to hunt down if you like poking around. One of the bosses is a talking mouse in its own mech suit, which feels personal for a cat.

Gato Roboto is out now on iOS and Android as part of Crunchyroll Game Vault. You'll need a Mega Fan or Ultimate Fan membership to play.

If you're looking for more, check out our list of the best Metroidvanias on Android.